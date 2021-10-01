Daniel Sturridge, a former Liverpool striker, has joined a new club.

After being without a club since March 2020, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Perth Glory in Australia.

The 32-year-old has been dubbed “one of the biggest signings in the history of the A-League” by Glory’s chairman.

Sturridge last played for Trabzonspor in Turkey, but his contract was terminated more than 18 months ago when he received a four-month suspension for breaking betting regulations around the world.

The former England international, who scored 67 goals in seven years at Liverpool, was most recently sighted on trial with Real Mallorca this summer, but has now found his way back into the game with Perth Glory.

“It’s a terrific opportunity to try a new challenge,” Sturridge said in a club statement announcing his signing.

“When the chance arose, it felt natural to take my talent somewhere where I could enjoy my football in a competitive league while also attempting to assist the squad in becoming as successful as possible.

“I’m going to put my best foot forward, work hard, and try to help the club win every game that comes along, and then we’ll see where we finish the season.”

While the transaction is crucial for Sturridge as he returns to professional football, Perth Glory’s Chairman and Owner appeared to be overjoyed at the completion.

Tony Sage remarked, “Daniel is without a doubt one of the biggest signings not only in Glory’s history, but in the history of the A-League.”

“His arrival demonstrates how committed we are to bringing the club long-term success and the lengths to which we will go to achieve that aim.

“We know Daniel will add elite-level quality to the team, and we can’t wait to see him in the renowned purple this season.”

Sturridge is remembered warmly by Liverpool fans as a key player of Brendan Rodgers’ free-scoring team that put the Reds back in title contention in 2013/14.

In his most productive season at Anfield, he scored 21 league goals, ranking second only to striking partner Luis Suarez in the Premier League's top scorer tally.