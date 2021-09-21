Daniel Farke defends Norwich players before of their League Cup match against Liverpool.

Daniel Farke, the manager of Norwich City, has defended his players ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup match against Liverpool, saying it’s crucial “not to bury them alive.”

The Canaries have had a bad run since their return to the Premier League, with Saturday’s loss to Watford making it five losses in a row to begin the 2021-22 season.

It’s a similar scenario to their previous time in the Premier League, as their 10 losses to close the 2019-20 season make it 15 Premier League losses in a row for Farke, the longest losing streak by any team in the English top flight for a single coach.

Norwich’s biggest performance of the season, though, came in the League Cup, when they thrashed Bournemouth 6-0. Despite the Canaries’ Premier League difficulties, Farke has stated that he is attempting to be positive ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

“We’re not happy with it, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to be relegated – so you always want to keep balanced, be self-critical, and be honest – so we analyze it and we obviously need to focus, especially on our own goal defense because we’ve conceded too many goals so far.

“It’s also crucial that I don’t penalize my players too harshly right now, that I back them up, and that I’m critical and open about where we need to improve.

“I believe it is critical to always be honest, but not to bury people alive, and to maintain a cheerful attitude.”

Norwich had a difficult start to the season, with first-round matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, and Arsenal.

On the opening day of the season, the Reds beat Farke’s squad 3-0 at Carrow Road, putting an end to a promising start. Goals were scored by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

However, none of those players are expected to play on Tuesday, as manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to conduct his normal broad rotation in this league.

