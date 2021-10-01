Daniel Craig stakes a James Bond claim on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Daniel Craig has described Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as “far beyond James Bond.”

The 007 actor is a Wirral-born Liverpool supporter who has expressed his respect for the German coach.

He was questioned by Reds great Jamie Carragher if Klopp might possible take over the role of James Bond, who is now promoting No Time to Die, his final film as James Bond after 15 years.

“Do you think Jurgen Klopp would make a decent James Bond?” said one of the audience members. The former Liverpool defender inquired.

Craig told Sky Sports, “I mean, I worship him, so yes.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting him a couple of times, and you can’t help but want to follow him. I’ve met a couple of people like that throughout the years.

“Actually, the other one is Alex Ferguson, but I shouldn’t bring him up!

“He’s a boss. So I believe he’s a lot more than James Bond.”

After the Reds defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the International Champions Cup, the actor met his hero and the rest of the Liverpool squad in New Jersey in 2018.

Craig, who was born in Chester in 1968, photographed Jurgen Klopp’s current talents, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He was also seen with ex-players Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, and John Arne Riise at the MetLife Stadium by Liverpool owner John Henry’s wife Linda Pizzuti, and has been seen visiting Anfield on other occasions.

Craig initially played the British spy in Casino Royale in 2006, and No Time to Die is his sixth outing in the character, following Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.