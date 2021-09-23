Daniel Craig is named Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy.

The Royal Navy has appointed Daniel Craig as an honorary commander, matching the rank of the fictional superspy he portrays on screen, the service revealed on Thursday.

The award comes as Craig, 53, prepares to play Bond for the final time in “No Time To Die,” which will debut in London next Tuesday following months of delays due to the coronavirus.

First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, Britain’s highest-ranking naval commander, said he was “delighted” to bestow the honor on the actor, who has played 007 since 2006.

“For the last 15 years, Daniel Craig has been recognized as Commander Bond, a naval officer who keeps Britain secure through operations all around the world,” he continued.

“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, with the same level of technology and competence as Bond.”

Craig said he was “really privileged and honored” to be a part of the British military services’ oldest service, and that he would utilize his new position to help people and their families.

He met Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond, who works at the Royal Navy’s headquarters in Portsmouth, on England’s south coast, before receiving the medal.

The commander stated, “I’ve had my fair share of light-hearted joking from colleagues about being a real-life Bond, but I never believed I’d actually get to meet the actor who plays him.”

The makers of “No Time To Die” cooperated with the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence, and the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon appears in the trailer.

The Royal Air Force was also involved in the film, with RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, southern England, playing the role of a NATO airbase.

The Household Cavalry unit, which is usually seen at the Changing of the Guard at Queen Elizabeth II’s London residence, Buckingham Palace, supplied personnel.