Daniel Bryan and two other former WWE superstars may have been teased by CM Punk about joining AEW.

The best thing that has happened in recent years is CM Punk’s comeback to professional wrestling.

Punk hasn’t appeared in the squared-circle in seven years, but his promo game is still on point.

Hearing Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” blare from the speakers has whipped fans into a frenzy.

This past Wednesday, CM Punk made his first-ever appearance on AEW Dynamite, which aired live on TNT, and he hinted that a certain WWE underdog would be joining the AEW roster soon.

When Punk explained to Tony Schiavone in the ring that his return to pro wrestling was to see if he still had it, chants of “Yes!” erupted.

“That’s someone else’s schtick, and you might have to be a little more patient,” Punk joked.

Daniel Bryan, who reportedly signed a contract with AEW in late July and is slated to make his debut after his 90-day no-compete clause expires, was the subject of CM Punk’s remark.

However, Bryan isn’t the only WWE superstar who has been teased by CM Punk, albeit gently, to join AEW.

A fan observed the initials “BW” on the side of Punk’s red sneakers that he wore to AEW Rampage in the tweet below, which could be a reference to Bray Wyatt, who has been the victim of a series of WWE budget cuts.

The initials “AC” written on the black pair of shoes he wore at AEW Dynamite, however, are what most fans are interested in.

It was obvious to fans that it was a dig at former NXT champion Adam Cole.

Cole’s impending departure from WWE has been aggressively teased by AEW superstars The Young Bucks, as well as his longtime partner AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

The former NXT champion has also dropped indications about his WWE future, most notably during a Twitch feed before to NXT TakeOver 36.

If the rumors about Cole, Wyatt, and Bryan coming to AEW are accurate, the promotion will have a full roster of former WWE superstars, including CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Jon Moxley, and Pac.

Cole’s departure will be a major setback for the WWE, since he is a marquee talent who has carried the NXT brand since its inception in 2017 and owns the record for the longest single reign as NXT Champion at 396 days.

Punk, on the other hand, will have his first.