Daniel Ballard, an Arsenal defender, has joined Millwall on loan.

Millwall have announced the season-long loan signing of Arsenal’s Daniel Ballard.

As the club prepares for the next Sky Bet Championship season, the 21-year-old becomes manager Gary Rowett’s third signing of the summer.

The defender spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Blackpool, where he played 30 times as the Tangerines won promotion from League One.

Ballard has nine caps for Northern Ireland, however he has yet to make his Arsenal first-team debut.