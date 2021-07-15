Daniel Agger gets a two-year deal with a former Liverpool teammate.

Jon Flanagan, a former Liverpool defender, has joined a new club and has reunited with one of his former teammates.

Flanagan progressed through the Liverpool junior system to the first team, where he finally made 51 appearances.

Flanagan most recently played for Belgian club RSC Charleroi, having previously played for Bolton Wanderers, Rangers, and Burnley.

Flanagan has now joined HB Koge, a Danish team led by former Liverpool centre-back Daniel Agger.

Flanagan has agreed to a two-year contract, making him one of Agger’s first signings as a senior football manager.

In March, Agger was selected HB Koge’s manager, and he is gearing up for his first full season in command.

HB Koge director Per Rud said on the club’s website about Flanagan’s signing: “We have long had Jon Flanagan on our list of priority items for the player roster, and are thrilled that we have agreed on a deal.”

“Jon is a quick, physically strong, and hardworking full-back who has played for clubs such as Liverpool and Rangers.

“He brings a lot of speed, a lot of physique, and a lot of drive to his game, all of which we want to profit from.”