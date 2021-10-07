‘Dancing on the table’ was the phrase used to describe the day Roger Hunt and Liverpool’s first team surprised everyone.

Roger Hunt’s legacy will live on for many Liverpool fans.

The Reds’ second-highest goalscorer in club history was a player who could create memorable moments on the field and will forever be remembered.

As people reflect on what a great player Hunt was, there are also many unique stories about Roger the guy.

On January 28, 1967, Liverpool played Watford in the third round of the FA Cup away from home for the first time.

In the days preceding up to the match, a Liverpool fan named Neill Cowin was watching the Reds train at Melwood and asked Tommy Lawrence and Hunt an unusual inquiry.

Cowin inquired whether the players would show up as a surprise for his fiancée Lynda Wright’s 21st birthday party, whom he eventually married.

No one at the gathering had anticipated this. But they were completely wrong.

On their way back after the Reds’ goalless draw with the Hornets at Vicarage Road, Geoff Strong, Gordon Milne, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan, Lawrence, and Hunt were among those who stopped by.

Mrs Wright, now 75 years old, has never forgotten that day and still remembers it fondly.

“I had no notion at all,” Wright told The Washington Newsday of her astonishment to seeing Hunt and other stars she had grown to idolize at her mother’s house in Old Roan, Aintree. To be honest, I don’t believe Neill expected them to show up.

“He’d go down and watch the team practice, and on the odd chance, he’d invite them to my birthday party.”

“I was upstairs at my mother’s house when some pals said, ‘Some Liverpool players are here.’ Obviously, I mistook their laughter for amusement.

“I went downstairs and saw Roger in the hallway — I almost fell down the stairs!”

I was in my own little world. He was a truly beautiful individual.” However, not everyone at the gathering was a Red.

Mrs Wright’s father, an Evertonian, made certain of it. “The summary has come to an end.”