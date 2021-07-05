Dancing aliens, Man United gear, and what we saw in Liverpool while watching England play.

On Saturday night, Liverpool was gripped by Euro 2020 fever as Ukraine stood in the way of England’s bid for their first-ever European Championships victory.

Fans of the Three Lions flocked to pubs and clubs across the city to soak up the mood as their hopes of football returning home became greater following the resounding victory at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

While the traveling Barmy Army faced travel limitations, supporters chose to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team from the city center.

Three hours before kick-off, Concert Square was nearly full, with lines forming for the Lime Kiln, Einstein’s, Soho, and McCooley’s.

Those in attendance were pleased as they watched as England’s opponents were announced after Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg helped Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

Harry Kane fought off the early-tournament jitters to score a brace, giving him three goals in as many games, with Harry Maguire and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson rounding off the scoring.

The event at Camp and Furnace drew a sold-out crowd.

Tickets for the match sold out in minutes, with 44,000 people registering for the event on Facebook in the hopes of getting a ticket.

Any pre-match worries were swept away by Kane’s four-minute goal, which he scored with the help of the refreshments offered.

As they cruised into the semi-final, there was enough to cheer about, and the fans’ joy remained throughout the match, spilling out onto the street at the conclusion with an ensemble of England anthems.

One courageous fan wore a Manchester United shirt from the 2009/10 season, complete with a captain’s armband.

For the Championships, club allegiances have been put aside as England looks to unite the country with their five consecutive clean sheets.

Some supporters ventured wearing the yellow strip of the Ukrainians throughout the city center and Camp and Furnace. On the night, it was not to be for Andriy Shevchenko’s team.

The semi-final beckons for England, while the opponents, Denmark, will undoubtedly draw a partisan audience to Wembley.

