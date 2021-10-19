Dan Meis makes a surprise return to the Everton stadium and provides a ‘exciting’ report.

Dan Meis, the architect for Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, has confirmed that he will be “re-engaged” on the project soon.

The US architect, whose breathtaking renderings for the Mersey waterfront site were unveiled in July 2019, shocked the world by announcing 11 months later that he was “not currently engaged” in the project and that it was one of his career’s worst disappointments.

However, in an interview with BBC World Service’s Neil Danns, a former professional footballer from Liverpool, Meis stated that he will soon be back on board and that there will be a “happy ending.”

Enabling works are under underway on the site, with Everton’s new £500 million stadium expected to open in time for the 2024/25 season.

“It was one of the biggest disappointments in my career since it was a bit shocking,” Meis remarked of being removed from the project and his potential return.

“I felt like we had poured our hearts and souls into this club and this endeavor.”

“We had to overcome a lot of obstacles to establish it could be done there, to persuade Liverpool that it should be done there.”

“It was incredible when they went to fans to do support surveys.

“Even non-Evertonians were enthusiastic about the project, which was primarily owing to the hard work we had put in.”

“Because I was so dedicated to Everton, I had lost another project along the line.”

“I had another customer who simply said, ‘I don’t think you have the bandwidth to execute both projects,’ so we were removed off a project because of our Everton fandom, and then I was off Everton all of a sudden.”

“I think what disappointed me was that I had a staff of 30 people who had been thinking about this building 24 hours a day, seven days a week for years, and I don’t feel there was anyone better positioned to see it through.”

“The nice thing is, what might happen in that process is that the delivery architect comes in, works with the contractor, and then the design gets beaten up, watered down, and changed for a variety of reasons – that.””

