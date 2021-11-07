Dan Meis has a problem. Bramley-Moore After re-joining the Everton new stadium project, the Dock has received an update.

Dan Meis, who recently re-joined the Everton stadium project, has posted an update from Bramley-Moore Dock.

After his engagement with the club’s new stadium had naturally came to an end a year prior, it was reported last month that the architect had been given a stadium guardianship responsibility.

The American first showed his concepts for a state-of-the-art waterfront stadium to the Blues audience in July 2019, to rousing applause.

Meis’ responsibilities will include examining the technical construction specifications and consulting with the compliance team ahead of each stage of construction to verify that the original design idea is maintained.

And, before of Everton’s last match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the architect paid a visit to the waterfront site to take a look around.

Shortly before kickoff, the American remarked on Instagram: “There were those who predicted it would never happen…

There’s no going back now…”

A recent shot from the site showed a construction vehicle on a pile of rubble, with a little sight of foundation piling equipment in the distance.

Later that day, Meis was in attendance at Goodison Park for Everton’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.