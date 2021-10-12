Dan Meis has a four-word response to Everton’s new stadium upgrade.

Everton’s recent update on the construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has prompted architect Dan Meis to respond.

The stadium, which will seat 52,888 people, is the product of owner Farhad Moshiri’s five-year commitment to transfer the club away from Goodison Park.

Before his ideas for the waterfront Bramley-Moore Dock stadium were published in July 2019, Meis Architects were involved in Everton’s stadium project in 2016.

Despite the fact that he is no longer involved in the project, the American architect is still emotionally invested in the plans, as evidenced by his use of social media to discuss the most recent footage from the site.

“Bluenami in the works!” he tweeted, using an overhead video of the Bramley-Moore Dock from Everton, which outlined the ongoing improvements.

Before announcing his departure in June 2020, Meis was in charge of the stadium’s design, and the footage revealed his vision for the site.

The water at the dock is being displaced by over half a million cubic meters of sand from Liverpool Bay and the Irish Sea, in a process that will take three to four months, according to a voiceover.

The film, which was released last week and has magnificent aerial pictures from all four sides of the dock, serves to offer a real sense of the views that Blues fans may enjoy from the stands.

The club has also recently confirmed that all aquatic life and birds from Bramley-Moore Dock have been relocated, as well as that all non-listed buildings on the site have been dismantled.

With a precise construction plan currently in place, it is envisaged that Everton will be ready to play in their new stadium for the 2023/24 season.