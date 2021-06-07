Dan Evans is upbeat following his victory in Nottingham.

Dan Evans believes his hunger for match action compelled him to enter another tournament bubble in Nottingham, where he started his Viking Open challenge with a win.

The British number one had already expressed reservations about competing in another tournament so soon following his exit from the French Open last week, with all the constraints that entails.

However, he entered the ATP Challenger event on grass in Nottingham and got off to a strong start, defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 4-6 7-6 (1) 7-6 (5) in a high-quality match.

Evans believes that his decision to re-enter the bubble was justifiable.

“The tennis part really,” he answered when asked what made him change his mind after Paris. It’s a pretty rigorous bubble, and it’s not ideal to jump into another one so soon, but my tennis required it, so that was the decision.

“The coach thought it would be beneficial to participate. It was a good option, and I’m glad I came and participated; whatever occurred today was a good start for the grass.

“It’s been good to play the way I prefer just to get my body adjusted to it and all sorts of stuff. Today, I believed I did a good job.

“It feels good to be back on. Playing on the grass is something I enjoy doing, and it has brought everyone’s spirits up.

“It’s been fun so far, and I’m hoping to keep improving and moving on to larger things than this week.”