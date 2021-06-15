Dan Evans defeats Alexei Popyrin to give Queen’s Club its first victory in a long time.

At the World Championships, British number one Dan Evans halted his Queen’s Club losing skid with a straight-sets victory over Australian teenager Alexei Popyrin.

Evans, seeded sixth and ranked 25th in the world, had not won a match at the Wimbledon warm-up in west London since 2014.

But, after a 5-4 victory in the first set thanks to a break, the 31-year-old took command of the second with an early break.

Evans won 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 25 minutes to advance to the second round, where he will face Adrian Mannarino of France.

“It was amazing to be back, it was a terrific environment, and it was terrific to be back in front of a very beautiful crowd,” Evans added. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting there.”

Evans, who has already defeated world number one Novak Djokovic this year, added: “That gave me a lot of confidence, but you still have to come out and win the matches.

“To be honest, I was a little worried, but I’m glad to have made it through and perhaps win a few more this week.”