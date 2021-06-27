Dan Biggar expresses his condolences to Alun Wyn Jones after his Lions tour was cut short.

Dan Biggar sympathizes with Alun Wyn Jones as he recovers from a shoulder dislocation that ended his tour, but the Wales fly-half has urged the British and Irish Lions to move on soon.

Jones has returned to Wales to begin treatment for the brutal injury he sustained just seven minutes into the Lions’ 28-10 triumph over Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday, bringing his fourth Lions tour to a close as soon as possible.

Conor Murray of Ireland has been named captain, and with the team leaving for South Africa on Sunday evening, Biggar says they must concentrate on the players they do have.

“Obviously, losing your captain and talisman five or six minutes into the game is quite disappointing,” Biggar said.

“Alun is down in the locker room, as you’d anticipate, and you only have to look at his record and experience to see he’ll be a major loss.

“However, we’re fortunate in the group because we have a lot of good leaders and presenters. On these tours, everything happens so rapidly.

“When you’re in camp, the rest of us have to almost put it aside and focus on what we have.

“Obviously, he’ll be disappointed because it’s been a major priority of his for the past year or so.

“It will be difficult for him to bear. I know he has a young family at home, and I’m sure they’ll eat up a lot of his time.

“He’s been in the game for a long time and has pretty much accomplished everything. There isn’t anything he hasn’t done before if there is a silver lining.”