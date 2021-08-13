Damian Lillard debunks trade rumors to the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA news.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has been making headlines this summer, but according to a recent tweet from Lillard, a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers is not on the cards.

Many basketball enthusiasts speculated that LeBron James and his son Bronny were at a Los Angeles Sparks game when Damian Lillard strolled through and welcomed the four-time Finals MVP, implying that Lillard was on his way to the Lakers.

Then there were the rumors of a Lakers trade.

The trade rumors continued to rise when they were able to put together a team built on veterans and trades, and it appeared that Lillard had had enough of them.

When a Twitter fan asked how much they would wager on Lillard wearing a Lakers jersey before the season began, the player replied, “a million dollars.”

After the Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as their new head coach in late June, it was rumored that there was a growing gap between the six-time NBA All-Star and the executive administration.

Along with Billups, the crew interviewed Jason Kidd, Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs, and Mike D’Antoni of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite sitting in on Billups’ interview, team president of basketball operations Nick Olshey was not among the finalists on Lillard’s list of recommendations.

The Blazers front staff was under pressure during free agency to build a team around Lillard or risk losing him, as there were allegations that the superstar was unhappy with way the squad was put together and expressed misgivings about competing for a championship with the organization.

This has caused many to anticipate that Lillard will request a trade as soon as possible.

With turmoil growing in Portland, trade rumors began to circulate that the Philadelphia 76ers were interested in acquiring Lillard in a deal that would basically swap All-Stars, with Ben Simmons moving to Portland.

The Blazers were able to sign Norman Powell to a five-year, $80 million deal as their largest offseason move, followed by free agents Cody Zeller and Ben McLemore.

With the Western Conference being a slaughter, the Blazers will have a difficult time cracking the top half of the postseason picture.

But it appears like Lillard’s love for Portland is the only thing keeping him from asking for a trade.