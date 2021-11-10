Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings’ running back, denies allegations of abuse.

Last year, Cook is accused of injuring the woman and holding her hostage at his home. Cook, on the other hand, has made a counter-claim.

His attorney, David Valentini, claims that the lady assaulted his client after breaking into his home, that she “repeatedly attempted to provoke” him, and that she has been attempting to “extort money” from the NFL player since the event.

Gracelyn Trimble, a 29-year-old Sergeant 1st Class in the United States Army, has identified herself.

Trimble filed a lawsuit against 26-year-old Cook for assault, battery, and false detention on November 19, 2020, according to the Star Tribune, a local newspaper in Minnesota. She is claimed to be looking for monetary compensation as well as “accountability.” The Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League both issued comments indicating that they were aware of the incident and allegations, but declined to comment further at this time.

Trimble and her attorney, Daniel Cragg, met with Cook and Valentini to explore a settlement before the lawsuit was filed to Cook late Tuesday, but no agreement was reached.

Trimble travelled to Minnesota last year to break up with Cook and remove her belongings from his Inver Grove Heights home, according to the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Star Tribune. On her way in, she went through the garage and grabbed some mace she knew was stashed there. Cook became enraged after she asked for assistance packing her belongings, and he “grabbed her arm and flung her complete body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and bridge of her nose to split open,” she claims. Trimble’s story continues with her claiming that she attempted to spray mace at Cook but that he overpowered her and the mace landed in her eyes. When she went to take a shower, she was allegedly assaulted once more. Trimble reportedly went into Cook’s bedroom and retrieved his gun before attempting to phone a friend, but Cook allegedly heard her and threatened her before allegedly assaulting her with a broomstick.

