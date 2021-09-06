Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Kickoff Game Odds and Prediction Against The Spread

The defending Super Bowl champions take on America’s Team in the first game of the 2021 NFL season on Thursday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1’s most anticipated matchup.

The Buccaneers are the betting favorites to win the NFC after their championship run. Dallas is the NFC East favorite, but with a 6-10 record last season, they are far from a guaranteed postseason contender.

According to the latest betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 7.5 point favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. The over/under for this game is 51.5.

For the second year in a row, Tampa Bay is almost destined to be among the best teams in the NFL. All 22 starters from the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl roster are back. Now that Brady has spent a year in Tampa Bay and is familiar with coach Bruce Arians’ system, he could be even better in 2021.

The Bucs went on a four-game winning streak to end the regular season in 2020. In the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, Tampa Bay defeated Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.

Since Prescott missed the Cowboys’ final 11 games due to an ankle injury, it’s difficult to put much faith in their 2020 season. Because of a shoulder ailment, the quarterback did not play in the preseason. Dallas’ offense should be one of the best in the league if Prescott isn’t hindered. The Cowboys’ defense, on the other hand, is a different story.

In the 2020 season, only four teams allowed more points than Dallas. Despite playing a succession of weak NFC East quarterbacks, the Cowboys allowed a 100.4 passing rating.

Dallas’ defense could once again be among the bottom of the league unless its draft picks make an immediate impact.

The Cowboys have a lot of worries entering into Week 1 about their defense, and to some extent about Prescott’s health and the offensive line (six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin won’t play after testing positive for COVID-19). The Buccaneers, on the other hand, pose no such threat.

Brady is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The 44-year-old has more weapons than nearly any other signal-caller. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski have all returned to the Patriots’ lineup.

In the regular season last year, Tampa Bay boasted a top-10 defense. In their previous game, the unit held Mahomes and the Chiefs without a touchdown, a seemingly impossible achievement.

The Super Bowl champions should continue where they left off. Brief News from Washington Newsday.