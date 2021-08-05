Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2021 Hall Of Fame Game Odds, TV Coverage, and What To Know

After a six-month sabbatical, football has returned. The annual Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the 2021 exhibition season on Thursday night.

From Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the game begins at 8 p.m. EDT. The competition will be televised by Fox.

According to OddsShark’s betting odds, the Steelers are 2-point favorites. For a game that is known for being low-scoring, the betting total is only 32.5.

A team hasn’t scored more than 20 points in the Hall of Fame Game in eight years. The whole NFL preseason was canceled due to the epidemic, therefore there was no 2020 Hall of Fame game.

The Hall of Fame Game rarely features starters, and Thursday is anticipated to be no exception. Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ quarterback, has already been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. As he prepares for his 18th NFL season, don’t expect to see Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the field.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, “Because we’re playing four games this year, Week 1 and Week 4 will be significant games for the younger players.” “You’re in for a good first half of football.

“To me, the preseason has always been about this. You can get your starters and guys you’ve worked with before, and you can get the majority of your work done in practices. This is about the growth of your roster and the competitiveness within it. What better way to give these individuals a chance to compete than in these preseason games?”

The Cowboys are set to start Ben DiNucci at quarterback. The Steelers have picked Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback for Thursday’s game. Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round choice, might also get a lot of action as the Steelers’ quarterback.

Dallas and Pittsburgh will play the first of four exhibition games on Thursday. Only three preseason games are scheduled for the rest of the league’s teams.