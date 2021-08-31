Dallas Cowboys Rumors: After cutting quarterbacks from the 2021 roster, Cam Newton is on the team’s radar.

The Dallas Cowboys reduced their quarterback room in half on Tuesday, at the same time that Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots. With Dallas in need of depth behind Dak Prescott and Newton looking for work, it appears that the two parties might be able to reach an arrangement for the 2021 NFL season.

Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci were released by the Cowboys. Gilbert started three preseason games for the Cowboys in 2021, and he also played in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. During the 2020 season, DiNucci started in place of an injured Prescott, going 21-40 for 180 yards in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Behind Prescott, Cooper Rush is the only quarterback on the depth chart. Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has only attempted three passes in his career during the regular season.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys will “begin exploring Cam Newton” as a backup quarterback.

As they do with any eligible seasoned players, I expect the #Cowboys to thoroughly examine Cam Newton and whether he increases their chances of winning. Since he only missed five days of vaccinations, his immunization status will undoubtedly come up during the conversation.

Regarding Cam Newton

I’m told the #Cowboys aren’t ruling him out “at this time,” but he’ll be evaluated/discussed “in the same breath” as the other quarterbacks the team is working on, not ahead of anyone.

And, yeah, vaxx is a topic of discussion.

Perhaps the Cowboys’ underwhelming 2020 campaign will compel them to seriously consider pursuing Newton. Due to an ankle injury, Prescott was limited to just five games, and Dallas’ backups went 4-7. The Cowboys were a game out of first place at the end of the season.

Dallas might have won the NFC East if Newton had been Prescott’s backup last season.

Prescott was unable to participate in the preseason due to a shoulder issue. For the sixth consecutive season, he is projected to start for the Cowboys in Week 1.

Last season, Newton struggled as a quarterback, averaging only 177.1 yards per game through the air with eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. As a starter for New England, the former NFL MVP rushed for 12 touchdowns and finished 7-8.

In the preseason, Mac Jones was the Patriots’ best quarterback. Newton was widely regarded as the overwhelming favorite. Brief News from Washington Newsday.