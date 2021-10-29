Dallas Cowboys’ Odds Have Changed, Suggesting Dak Prescott Won’t Play In Minnesota.

The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings’ game on Sunday night has seen substantial line change. The sharp drop in betting odds suggests that bookies are scared Dak Prescott may miss the game due to a calf issue.

Dallas was a 2.5-point favorite in Minnesota to start Week 8, and the point line didn’t change much at sportsbooks throughout the week. That is, until Thursday night, when the Cowboys went from 2.5-point favorites to 2.5-point underdogs.

Prescott made the move immediately after speaking with reporters. The quarterback worked hard in practice and appeared to be in good shape, but he hinted that the Cowboys’ coaching and training staff might decide he shouldn’t play.

“Because there is a wider vision, it isn’t entirely my decision. It’s not just one game, but “Prescott remarked. “I don’t want this to drag on any longer than a week.” Prescott had hoped that the injury would prevent him from missing a start. Prescott played the entire game against the New England Patriots in Week 6 and then rehabbed his calf during the team’s Week 7 bye. Even though the Vikings are currently the favorites, the Cowboys are optimistic that Prescott will play.

“I pushed it today. I didn’t go half or seventy-five percent today; I went all in, and I just told myself that if something was going to happen, I was going to do it “Prescott told reporters, “Today is a big day.” “However, I needed to experience the whole range of motion, which I did.” @GMFB tweets: Dak Prescott of the #Cowboys is positive about his calf, but it’s not just up to him; in the meantime, Baker Mayfield of the #Browns has a shot to play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tEJ8A33lfF The Cowboys’ current position in the standings may cause them to be unduly cautious with their franchise quarterback. Dallas has already clinched the NFC East and appears to be a strong candidate for the Super Bowl. A loss on Sunday won’t keep the Cowboys out of the playoffs, but they’ll need Prescott to stay healthy if they want to win it all.

Prescott has established himself as a strong MVP candidate after just six games. With a 115.0 passer rating and 302.2 passing yards per game, the quarterback is third among starters. Dallas has the best offense in the league.

The Cowboys are well aware of how crucial Prescott is to their success. Prescott missed the team’s final 11 games due to a season-ending ankle injury. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.