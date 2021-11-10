Dakota Dozier, a Vikings vaccinated guard, was reportedly admitted to the ER with COVID.

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer revealed Wednesday that a player who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 was taken to the emergency room this week for treatment after getting the virus.

ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, who reported on Twitter Wednesday morning that a source told her Vikings guard Dakota Dozier was the one sent to the ER for treatment, was quoted in reports on the hospitalized player.

Zimmer did not name the player, who he claimed is now in stable condition but is still in the hospital, when speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

“We had to take one of our vaccinated players to the ER last night because of COVID,” Zimmer said. “I mean, this is serious business.” At the time of his admission to the ER, Zimmer stated the player was “having a hard time breathing.” “It was terrifying,” Zimmer admitted.

The Vikings announced on November 5 that Dozier has been added to the COVID-19 list.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.