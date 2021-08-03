Dak Prescott will miss the first preseason game due to a shoulder injury, according to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is still a long way from being ready to play in an NFL game. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will miss the team’s first exhibition game of 2021 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2020.

Prescott has been ruled out of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy due to a shoulder issue. McCarthy stated that the organization is taking a step back and proceeding cautiously with its franchise quarterback.

This week, Prescott will not throw the football in practice.

McCarthy told USA Today, “We still feel the same about the type of damage, but we’re being more careful with the timing.” “After doing some research and thinking about it, we really don’t want this to become a major deal. He’s doing everything he can, but we’re taking things slowly with the rehab.”

They just want to make sure it doesn’t turn into something bigger https://t.co/He0ClYhhlm

Dak Prescott will not throw today and will not participate in the game, according to Mike McCarthy. The coach stated that the club is “simply being more conservative” in their approach in order to prevent the injury from becoming more serious. It’s possible that I’ll be able to throw again next week, but there hasn’t been any setback.

Even if he was fully fit, Prescott may have sat throughout the exhibition game. The annual Hall of Fame Game, which takes place before Week 1 of the preseason, usually does not feature starters.

Prescott hasn’t participated in an NFL game in ten months. When Prescott joined the Cowboys for OTAs in May, he said he had totally recovered from his ankle ailment.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract while recovering from his season-ending injury. As part of the deal, the 28-year-old will be paid a record $75 million in 2021.

The Cowboys are considered heavy favorites to win the NFC East with Prescott healthy at quarterback. Before getting hurt in Week 5 of the 2020 season, Prescott was on pace to break the all-time passing record. Dallas had the NFL’s best offense in 2019, with Prescott throwing for 4,902 yards.

Prescott’s next opportunity to play will be against the Arizona Cardinals on August 13. In Week 2 of the preseason, the Cowboys will host the Houston Texans on Aug. 21.

The only NFL teams slated to play four exhibition games this year are Dallas and Pittsburgh.