Dak Prescott of the Cowboys is only among the top three of the NFL’s highest-paid players for 2021.

Because of their charm and game performances, the NFL is home to the world’s most famous athletes, who are indisputably some of the wealthiest athletes in the world of sports. Many players have substantial annual contracts worth millions of dollars. They are also given extra bonuses, which are added to their overall rewards.

With its 102nd season this year, the football league continues to fight back against the coronavirus pandemic. Despite disappointments, numerous athletes were able to earn lucrative contracts and partnerships. The NFL has prepared a list of the top 10 highest-paid NFL players in 2021, based on their average annual wages, and it includes well-known names like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Matt Ryan (#10)

In 2018, quarterback Matt Ryan agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons. According to Spotrac, the NFL player received a $46.5 million signing bonus and a $30 million average yearly salary.

Carson Wentz (#9)

Carson Wentz, a former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in February 2021 for a 2022 second-round choice. His previous contract with the Eagles was worth $128 million over four years, with an average yearly salary of $32 million.

Kirk Cousins (#8)

Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback, has signed a two-year contract deal with the organization. The contract is worth $66 million, with the NFL player earning an average of $33 million per year.

Aaron Rodgers, #7

Aaron Rodgers, the 2016 NFL Player of the Year Award winner and quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in league history. His past performances earned him a four-year contract of $134 million with an average annual salary of $33.5 million with his current squad.

Jared Goff, #6

In March 2021, Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams was dealt to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2021 3rd round selection, a 2022 1st round pick, and a 2023 1st round pick. His previous contract with the Rams was worth $134 million over four years, which equates to $33.5 million in average annual earnings.

Russell Wilson (#5)

Russell Wilson receives a hefty annual salary of $35 million as part of a four-year, $140 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. A total of $107 million was also handed to the quarterback.