Daily Mirror to Release Special Edition Celebrating Iconic Lions Moments

The upcoming summer tour of Australia by Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions is set to create fresh, unforgettable memories in the sport’s history. To celebrate the enduring legacy of the Lions, the Daily Mirror is releasing a special edition that revisits the team’s most legendary moments over the decades.

Spanning more than 50 years, the Lions have consistently delivered thrilling battles with New Zealand, South Africa, and the Wallabies, moments that have etched their players into the annals of rugby history. From the famous Class of 1971 to the Class of 2025, these extraordinary teams have played key roles in building the Lions’ iconic status in rugby lore.

Enduring Legends

One of the most revered teams in Lions history is the 1971 squad, featuring Welsh legends such as Gareth Edwards, Barry John, and JPR Williams. Their victory over New Zealand, still unmatched, remains a benchmark in rugby achievement. Fifty-four years later, their triumph continues to resonate, epitomizing the very spirit of the Lions.

In 1974, Willie John McBride led his “Invincibles” on a historic South African tour, where the team not only survived violent confrontations but thrived, introducing the now-legendary “99” call to fight fire with fire. Their unbeaten record remains a monumental achievement in Lions rugby.

Another unforgettable moment came in 1989 when Finlay Calder’s “Finlay’s Fighters” made history as the first Lions team to lose the first test and still go on to win the series in a fiercely contested battle against Australia.

Throughout the years, individual moments of brilliance have defined the Lions’ tours. Jeremy Guscott’s 1997 drop goal sealed a dramatic win over South Africa, while Brian O’Driscoll’s unforgettable try against the Wallabies in 2001 made him a global rugby icon. The brutal “Battle of Loftus Versfeld” in 2009 and the O’Driscoll controversy in 2013 added further layers of drama to the Lions’ history, while Leigh Halfpenny’s heroics on that same tour ensured victory for Warren Gatland’s squad.

Perhaps the most defining moment in recent history was Sam Warburton’s 2017 captaincy when he persuaded referee Roman Poite to overturn a penalty decision, ensuring a historic series draw against New Zealand. This act of leadership has since been dubbed “the greatest piece of captaincy in rugby history.”

As the Lions prepare for their 2025 tour, the team is poised to build upon these past achievements, adding to the storied legacy that has kept fans captivated for generations.

