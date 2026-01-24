Dabo Swinney Accuses Ole Miss of Blatant Tampering in Luke Ferrelli Transfer

The college football world was shaken this week as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made serious accusations against Ole Miss, alleging that the Rebels’ new head coach, Pete Golding, had engaged in blatant tampering with linebacker Luke Ferrelli. The high-profile transfer saga has raised questions about the ethics of the NCAA transfer portal system and put a spotlight on the murky practices surrounding player recruitment.

Allegations and Timeline of Events

Swinney’s claims center around the recruitment of Ferrelli, a standout linebacker who made an immediate impact as the 2025 ACC defensive rookie of the year. Ferrelli, who had transferred from Cal after a breakout season, first committed to Clemson on January 6, 2026. However, just days after his commitment, the situation took a dramatic turn when he switched course to Ole Miss. According to Swinney, this change was the result of improper conduct from the Ole Miss coaching staff, particularly Golding.

The timeline begins on January 4, when Clemson’s general manager Jordan Sorrells first spoke to Ferrelli’s agent. The following day, Ferrelli and his father visited Clemson after a reportedly chaotic visit to Ole Miss, which left them unimpressed. Swinney claims that Ferrelli’s father described the Ole Miss visit as “unorganized,” setting the stage for Clemson’s pitch. On January 6, Ferrelli verbally committed to the Tigers and signed his financial aid agreement the next day. By January 11, Ferrelli had moved to Clemson, settled into an apartment, and started attending classes and team meetings.

However, things took an unexpected turn on January 14 when Ferrelli’s agent notified Sorrells that Ole Miss was still pursuing the linebacker aggressively. Swinney recounts that despite assurances from Ferrelli that he was committed to Clemson, the situation escalated quickly. The next day, Swinney reportedly had a conversation with Ole Miss’s general manager, Austin Thomas, warning him that further contact would lead to a formal complaint. Thomas allegedly shrugged off the warning, with Swinney claiming that Thomas stated, “Pete Golding just does what he does.”

The most explosive allegation came on January 15, when Swinney revealed that Golding texted Ferrelli during his 8 a.m. class, asking: “What’s the buyout?” along with a photo of a $1 million contract. Swinney described this act as “Tampering 301,” going further to state that Ole Miss players, including quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and former QB Jaxson Dart, also reached out to Ferrelli, urging him to re-enter the transfer portal.

Despite this pressure, Ferrelli initially remained firm in his decision to stay with Clemson. However, the situation intensified on January 16 when Ferrelli informed Clemson staff that Ole Miss had upped their offer to a two-year, $2 million deal. According to Swinney, Ferrelli’s agent suggested that if Clemson matched the offer, he would provide evidence to support the allegations of tampering. Clemson declined to match the offer, and by the afternoon, Ferrelli had requested to enter the transfer portal again. Within hours, he informed Clemson that he would be joining Ole Miss.

Swinney’s Outrage and NCAA Involvement

In the aftermath of Ferrelli’s departure, Swinney expressed his frustration, calling out other coaches to take a stand against what he called “blatant tampering.” He emphasized that his outrage wasn’t about losing a player but about the message it sends to future recruits. “This is about protecting our program. This is about college football,” Swinney stated. “There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering. This is unprecedented.”

Swinney has submitted his evidence to the NCAA, urging them to take swift action. He said, “This shouldn’t take three years or even three months. This might take three days. They’re either going to tell the truth or they’re going to lie.” While Ole Miss has yet to issue a public response, Swinney’s accusations have prompted calls for greater accountability in college football’s evolving transfer landscape.

For now, all eyes are on the NCAA, which must decide how to address Swinney’s claims and whether any disciplinary measures will be taken. This case has the potential to set a major precedent for how tampering is handled in the NCAA, particularly as the transfer portal and NIL deals continue to reshape college football. Meanwhile, Clemson will look to fill the gap left by Ferrelli with players like Sammy Brown, Jeremiah Alexander, and Kobe McCloud.