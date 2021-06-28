Czech Republic knocks Holland out of Euro 2020 with a ten-man squad.

The Czech Republic upset 10-man Holland in their Euro 2020 last-16 match with to goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick in the second half.

After Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for handball on 55 minutes in front of a sell-out crowd in Budapest, the Dutch utterly lost their way.

Holes gave the Czechs the lead with a powerful header on 68 minutes, and Schick sealed the victory 10 minutes from time with his fourth goal of the tournament.

The Czech Republic, who finished third in Group D behind England, will now meet Denmark in the semi-finals.

Holland, who came into the game as heavy favorites after winning their group with a perfect record, dominated the early stages.

Daley Blind flicked a free-kick over goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to find De Ligt, but the defender headed over goal rather than at it. Denzel Dumfries was handed the ball, but he blasted it long wide.

When Dumfries ran onto a long ball behind the Czech defense, his angle was too narrow, and Tomas Kalas cleared the ball.

The Czech Republic began to pose a threat, as Petr Sevcik whipped in a dangerous cross from the right, but Tomas Soucek’s header failed to make firm contact.

Lukas Masopust played in Antonin Barak in another wonderful move by the Czechs, but he scooped his shot over the bar.

Holland came close to taking the lead when Patrick van Aanholt scuffed a shot, and Memphis Depay’s wonderful flick put Donyell Malen in on goal early in the second stanza.

With just Vaclik to beat, Malen surged into the area, but the goalkeeper dove at his feet to deny him.

It proved to be a turning point in the game, as De Ligt was sent off less than a minute later.

As Schick threatened, De Ligt lost his footing as he ran back and scooped the ball away with his hand. Le Ligt was initially shown by Russian referee Sergei Karasev. (This is a brief piece.)