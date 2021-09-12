Cyclists claim they are in danger in Liverpool, which they describe as “auto crazed.”

Liverpool cyclists say they don’t feel safe cycling on the streets of a city that is still “addicted to vehicles.”

Liverpool has a bad track record when it comes to bike fatalities.

The city had the highest number of cyclists killed or badly injured on its roads between 2014 and 2018 of any metropolitan borough in the country.

As university students return for the new semester, residents are filled with dread.

It’s not a good track record, and while local and regional governments have pledged to enhance cycling infrastructure as part of measures to address the climate crisis, those who ride their bikes say not nearly enough is being done.

James Maloney is a photographer as well as a cyclist.

“You’re more than four times more likely to perish riding a bike in our city than in Wigan or Knowsley,” he claimed. That’s a startling figure.”

“Liverpool is a city hooked to automobiles. On our roadways, 1.7 billion car miles were traveled in 2019. We have a nationally excellent train system, but it only serves a portion of the city, and the bus system is equally inadequate.”

“Vehicle miles in the city have been skyrocketing for the past decade, yet capacity has remained same. Since the beginning of the epidemic, public transportation confidence has plummeted, and it is likely to plummet even lower, necessitating the need for a greener option, yet there is no profit to be gained from cycling.”

“There’s nothing more depressing than hearing and feeling your own head smash a car windscreen, therefore I won’t cycle on big roads in built-up places – especially at peak times,” James stated after being hit twice in separate occasions while riding his bike in Liverpool in 2019.

With plans like Princes Avenue, The Strand, and Regent Road, he said the city and its council have made “some efforts” to improve bike infrastructure, but the system is “far too fragmented.”

"Princes Avenue is an excellent illustration of this," he continued. It looks nice as a community space, but as an active travel corridor, it utterly disregards any pre-existing safety concerns.