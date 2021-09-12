Curtis Jones’ move to Liverpool has been dubbed the “next Mohamed Salah.”

When Liverpool takes on Leeds on Sunday, they will face a man they have been tracking for the past five years.

Raphinha, a Brazilian winger, made an impression for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 30 appearances in his Premier League debut.

According to The Independent, the 24-year-old missed both of Leeds’ games against the Reds, who have been following his progress since the 2016 Copa Sao Paulo youth football competition.

With a £500 million agreement, FSG chose not to put an end to Liverpool’s transfer squabbles.

Raphinha was linked with a summer move to Anfield, but he ended up staying at Elland Road. However, with the demand for new offensive alternatives growing all the time, the Brazil international appears to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Following his outstanding start to the season, comparisons to Mohamed Salah have already been drawn, and the Reds’ backline is poised to be put to the test now that he has been cleared to play by the Brazilian FA.

The complete story may be found here.

Curtis Jones has been backed by Steve McManaman to battle his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s team, and a positional adjustment could help him.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has had a rough start to the season, missing the first game due to concussion protocols and missing the international break due to a postponement of an England U21 encounter.

“Perhaps he needs to play a little bit more forward, which I would want to see. He takes people on with ease, and that’s something I’d like to see more of,” the former Reds winger advised.

Jones is expected to see more playing time this month as Jurgen Klopp’s team prepares for seven games in 22 days.

Meanwhile, McManaman has been keeping a close eye on Kaide Gordon, a £3 million academy player who the ex-Real Madrid midfielder has urged the club to keep “under the radar.”

The complete story may be found here.