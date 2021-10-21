Curtis Jones and Thiago – Liverpool injury updates and return dates for their match against Manchester United.

Curtis Jones is expected to be fit for Liverpool’s heavyweight game with Manchester United on Sunday, while Thiago Alcantara’s fitness remains an unknown.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Old Trafford to face their bitter rivals, who have yet to lose in the Premier League this season.

The following is a list of Liverpool’s current injuries ahead of their match against United.

Jones, Curtis

When he played for England Under-21s against Andorra, the Reds’ home-grown star was already nursing a groin injury, and he was forced to miss his club’s 5-0 triumph against Watford last weekend.

“Unfortunately, Curtis was only with us in the warm-up and will be here in Liverpool to hopefully make the final stages to full training.” October 24 versus Manchester United (away)

“We left him here to do his work, and maybe he’ll be ready for United.”

Thiago Alcantara is a Brazilian footballer.

On September 18, the Liverpool midfielder suffered a calf injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Thiago has missed six battles since then, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be back in time for this weekend’s match.

The 30-year-old has yet to be seen back with his teammates, although he did post an image of himself completing a training routine from home on social media last week.

TBC.

Harvey Elliott is a writer who lives in New York

The 18-year-old is currently rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he suffered in an away match against Leeds United on September 12 and is Liverpool’s biggest long-term absentee.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was shown doing a variety of leg exercises without crutches in the most recent update as he continues to rehab his ankle, but it will be a long time before we see him in a Liverpool shirt again.

2022