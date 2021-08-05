Curtis Jones admits to changing his mind about Liverpool as he prepares for the next step in his career.

Curtis Jones made his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Bournemouth in 2019, but it wasn’t until the following season that he truly made his mark.

In his first season in the Premier League, he made six appearances, but last season’s injury problems forced Jurgen Klopp to rely on the 20-year-old Scouser significantly more frequently.

Last season, the 20-year-old was a full part of the first squad, making 34 appearances in all competitions and scoring in both the league and the Champions League.

Due to defensive injuries and the need to play key players out of position, the midfielder had to change his game to help Liverpool’s defense.

“In the academy, I was always a child who was an attacking player, and my first thought was always to attack, attack, and goals,” he told the Liverpool website.

“However, when you get higher, things begin to shift. You’re still thinking about goals and assists, and, while I wouldn’t call you a star player, you’re still a man who wants to win games.

“However, another aspect of my game has emerged recently, the defensive side of my game, and I’m doing well there as well.

“It was a more defensive, disciplined role in which I stayed close to Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum and there was a lot of running.”

Jones reacted to the occasion admirably, and with more experience under his belt, the budding star’s upcoming season is shaping up to be even larger.

This season, the Scouser is expected to continue his progress and will be called upon to fill in for Wijnaldum.

Jones continued, “I know what the season requires of me, as well as what the club, the fans, and the staff require.”

“I’m ready for that.”