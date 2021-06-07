Curtis is made by St Mirren. The summer’s second major signing

St Mirren have completed their latest transfer grab by acquiring Curtis Main, a former Motherwell and Aberdeen striker, on a two-year contract.

Main left Pittodire in January after signing a short-term contract with Shrewsbury Town.

However, he has returned to Scotland after reaching an agreement with the Buddies to play until 2023.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Main said on the Paisley outfit’s website.

“I’ve spoken with the manager several times over the last few months, and now I’m finally here and excited for the task.

“The manager wants me to come to the club to show him what I’m capable of. Having the manager’s support and belief is crucial.