After years of obscurity, the Indiana Hoosiers football program is on the brink of history. Under the leadership of head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, marking a dramatic turnaround for a team that has experienced a meteoric rise.

Indiana’s football fortunes were at rock bottom when Cignetti took over in 2024. The program had struggled with a 9-26 record over the previous three seasons, and football was largely an afterthought at the university. But Cignetti quickly changed the culture, guiding the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff in his first year, despite a loss to Notre Dame in the opening round. That experience set the stage for an even more impressive 2025 season, where Indiana became the nation’s top-ranked team.

With a 26-2 record under Cignetti, Indiana now stands on the cusp of its first-ever national title. The Hoosiers have dispatched Alabama and Oregon in back-to-back playoff victories, shocking even the most optimistic fans. “This is what we’ve been building for,” said Cignetti, reflecting on the team’s progress. “Every day, we take a step forward, and now we’re one game away from achieving something special.”

Turning the Hoosiers Into Winners

The transformation of Indiana football can be attributed to Cignetti’s tactical expertise and his ability to recruit top talent. While his coaching methods have been lauded, there’s another element that has fueled his daily grind: a Chipotle burrito bowl. Cignetti has been eating the same meal—rice, beans, chicken, and guacamole—every day for the past two years. “It’s just part of my routine,” said Cignetti. “I focus on the game, and my food helps keep me grounded.”

Assistant director of football operations, Jake McDonald, who has purchased an estimated 64,000 Chipotle bowls for the coach, often jokes about the perks of the arrangement: “I’ve got enough reward points for free burritos, chips, and guacamole. It’s a bonus, but the real reward is seeing the team succeed.”

Chipotle has even taken notice of Cignetti’s dedication, with a company spokesperson acknowledging their awareness of his loyalty. The possibility of offering him a ‘Celebrity Card,’ an exclusive perk for high-profile customers, is also under consideration.

Cignetti’s remarkable impact on Indiana football is evident not only in his game-day habits but also in the program’s success. His eight-year, $11.6 million-per-year contract extension, signed in October 2025, highlights the university’s commitment to long-term excellence. “Coach Cignetti is a winner,” said Indiana University President Pamela Whitten. “From the College Football Playoff to this year’s No. 1 ranking, the turnaround has been incredible. Curt is the reason this program is on the map.”

With Indiana now positioned to capture its first national title, much of the credit goes to the leadership and vision Cignetti has instilled in his players. The Hoosiers’ success this season has been powered by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Although Mendoza is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Cignetti has already made moves to secure Indiana’s future, bringing in transfer quarterback Josh Hoover and several top recruits.

The Hoosiers’ incredible turnaround, from perennial underdogs to national title contenders, has silenced doubters and raised expectations for the program’s future. Cignetti’s legacy as a program builder is secure, but tonight’s national championship game represents the culmination of years of effort, strategy, and dedication. The stakes could not be higher as Indiana looks to make history and end its football program’s long drought.