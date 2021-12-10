Curling Livestream was shut down by broadcasters in the United States and Japan, and the ad for a sex toy was replaced.

After the United States and Japan shut down their livestream of the tournament over the company’s branding, a Dutch website for sex toys modified and withdrew the majority of its adverts for the 2022 curling Olympic Qualifying Tournament in the Netherlands.

The EasyToys logo was on the ice sheet and surrounded the curling rink, embedded in the hog line, which dictates where the curlers must release the stone.

The livestream of the mixed doubles competition in the United States and Japan was cut because broadcasters in the United States and Japan concluded that the logo reference was not appropriate for the audience.

EasyToys CEO Eric Idema remarked, “We believed that our visibility would contribute to shattering the taboo that still exists in many countries on both sexuality and our sector.” “Unfortunately, changes are now required to bring the sport to the fans.” The alteration and removal were eventually agreed upon by EasyToys and the World Curling Federation, and the broadcast will resume as scheduled in the countries on Saturday.

For the tournament on Saturday, the business claimed “nearly all” of the EasyToy branding will be deleted, but a new on-ice ad will state #equalityforall, and the hog line will still say “EasyToys pink.”

"Of course, it has to be about the sport and not about the sponsor during an Olympic qualifying competition," Idema said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press. "Curling, as one of the few mixed sports that was ahead of its time, is also deserving of this honor. In reality, they're very similar to us." "We still want to start the conversation about sexual wellness and the significance of safe and enjoyable sex for everyone with this phrase," Idema said. "While that dialogue is already well started in many places, the boycott underlines that we must continue to work on normalizing this topic for a wider audience." The competition began on Sunday with mixed doubles, but American fans were unable to view their local webcast owing to "an ongoing sponsor rights issue," according to the World Curling Federation. An international livestream was still available, with spectators able to see the EasyToys safe-for-work logo on the ice and in advertisements surrounding the rink; the company's name was even embedded in the hog line that determines the winner.