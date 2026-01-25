Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch Premier League Clash Today

Chelsea head to Selhurst Park this afternoon looking to extend their recent good form as they face a struggling Crystal Palace side in a Premier League London derby. The Blues, under manager Liam Rosenior, will be eager to make it three consecutive victories, but they’ll have to overcome a Palace team shaken by recent turmoil.

Struggling Palace Faces Tough Test

It’s been a difficult period for Crystal Palace. The club has suffered a series of blows, including the £20 million sale of captain Marc Guehi and the unexpected announcement that FA Cup-winning manager Oliver Glasner intends to leave. Adding to the uncertainty, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly seeking a move away from the club, with Juventus among the clubs said to be interested in his services.

However, there is some optimism for Palace fans, as Ismaila Sarr, returning from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is expected to start in place of Mateta. Despite their struggles, the Eagles will hope that the forward’s presence can spark a much-needed turnaround.

Chelsea Seeks to Take Advantage of Palace’s Woes

For Chelsea, the timing seems ideal to capitalize on Palace’s internal issues. Having recently defeated Cypriot side Pafos in the Champions League, Chelsea will be confident heading into their fifth London derby in just six matches. Rosenior’s side will look to continue building momentum after securing vital wins in recent weeks.

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 12:30pm, ahead of a 2pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app. For those unable to watch, Standard Sport will provide a live blog with expert analysis from Dom Smith on the ground.

Following the match, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel, with Match of the Day set to air on BBC One at 10:30pm.