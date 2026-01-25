Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Blues Seek Third Consecutive Win in London Derby

Chelsea will look to continue their solid form under head coach Liam Rosenior as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The match, scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 25, 2026, comes after a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions, including a recent 3-0 victory over Pafos in the Champions League. This victory has boosted Chelsea’s chances of advancing to the last-16, but the club is also eager to finish the Premier League season in the top four.

However, Chelsea’s away form has been less than impressive, with no league wins on the road since November. They face a Palace side currently struggling in the league, having lost four of their last six matches. The Eagles will be missing captain Marc Guehi, who recently transferred to Manchester City, and have experienced internal turmoil, with head coach Oliver Glasner confirming his departure at the end of the season. Meanwhile, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has made waves by requesting a move amid links to Aston Villa and Juventus, further adding to the club’s challenges.

Team News and Key Absences

Crystal Palace’s lineup will see changes, notably in defense, with Jefferson Lerma expected to continue in the back three following Guehi’s departure. A positive for the Eagles is the return of Ismaila Sarr, fresh off helping Senegal win their second Africa Cup of Nations title. His return to the front line is expected to provide a much-needed boost, although Mateta’s situation remains uncertain.

Chelsea will also be making adjustments. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is set to return to the starting XI after Filip Jorgensen suffered an injury against Pafos. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer will be back in the squad after missing the Champions League match as a precaution. However, the Blues will be without Tosin Adarabioyo, who picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Brentford, and several other key players, including Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, and Levi Colwill, who remain sidelined.

The two sides last met on the opening day of the season, with Palace earning a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Since then, however, the Eagles’ form has significantly dipped, with key departures and internal issues plaguing the club. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be confident of securing all three points given their recent form and Palace’s ongoing struggles.

Recent history also favors Chelsea, who have not lost to Crystal Palace in their last 17 meetings, with the Blues winning 38 of the 68 encounters between the two sides.

The odds for the match are in Chelsea’s favor, with the Blues priced at 5/6 to win, while Palace are available at 23/10. A draw is priced at 21/10.

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm GMT, followed by kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match live via the Sky Go app. For live updates and expert commentary, Standard Sport will provide coverage throughout the matchday.