Crystal Palace Gets Another Chance At Overlooked Arsenal Striker, According To Transfer Rumors.

Eddie Nketiah’s contract with Arsenal is coming to an end, and at least two teams are interested in signing him.

Crystal Palace, who previously sought to wrest him from Arsenal’s grasp, is allegedly back in the running, according to Calciomercato.

However, the Gunners demanded £20 million ($27 million) for Nketiah at the time, and the transaction fell through.

The Glaziers aren’t the only ones who are keeping an eye on Nketiah.

Borussia Monchengladbach is reportedly interested in the 22-year-old striker, according to another Calciomercato report.

Nketiah is on the verge of leaving Arsenal after failing to make the grade and receiving adequate exposure under manager Mikel Arteta.

Most people think of him as a player with a lot of potential, but letting it all out at the Emirates Stadium might not be the best idea.

With the Gunners, he showed flashes of brilliance when he paired up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Carabao Cup against Leeds United. A goal was scored in the second half.

However, Arteta’s consistency has been an impediment in his decision to give Nketiah a lot of playing time.

With other Gunners stepping up and playing better, the best case would be for the English striker to move on to a team that may provide him with more opportunities.

As I said in a previous piece, Arteta believes in Nketiah’s abilities.

“I am convinced that he will develop into a quality player, hopefully at Arsenal.” I’m delighted to have him on board. He’s our player, and I think of him and admire him a lot, therefore I’d like him to stay,” Arteta remarked on the team’s official website.