Crystal Palace Faces Uncertainty as Glasner Departs and Guehi Eyes Manchester City Move

Crystal Palace is on the brink of major changes following key announcements involving manager Oliver Glasner and captain Marc Guehi. Glasner confirmed on January 16, 2026, that he would not renew his contract beyond the current season, while Guehi is poised to finalize a high-profile move to Manchester City, creating a wave of anxiety among Palace supporters ahead of their upcoming clash against Sunderland.

Glasner to Depart at Season’s End

Oliver Glasner, 51, who took the reins at Selhurst Park after a successful stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, has been a transformative figure for the Eagles. Under his guidance, Palace won their first-ever major trophy—the FA Cup in 2025—and clinched the Community Shield in August. However, Glasner has made the decision to leave at the season’s conclusion. In an honest statement, he revealed that his decision had been made months ago, following a discussion with co-owner Steve Parish during the October international break.

“It was the best to keep it between us,” Glasner shared, explaining the delay in revealing his departure. “Now it’s important to have clarity.” With Palace sitting mid-table in the Premier League, the club will have to find a new leader come summer, as Glasner’s contract ends in a few months.

Guehi Set for Manchester City Transfer

Amidst the managerial upheaval, Palace’s defensive leader Marc Guehi is nearing a move to Manchester City. The 25-year-old England international, who had been a transfer target for several European giants—including Liverpool and Bayern Munich—has reportedly agreed on terms with City. After a failed move to Liverpool in September 2025, Guehi’s value has only increased, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Manchester City has acted swiftly to secure his signature.

With City dealing with significant injuries to key defenders, including John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol, Pep Guardiola’s team has made Guehi a priority. While the deal is not yet officially confirmed, Glasner admitted that it is in the final stages, confirming that Guehi would not play in Palace’s upcoming match against Sunderland.

The deal will allow Palace to collect a transfer fee for their captain, rather than losing him for free in the summer. For Manchester City, this signing represents a strategic move to bolster their defense as they continue to chase both Premier League and Champions League glory.

Palace fans are understandably disappointed by Guehi’s departure, especially after his crucial role in their FA Cup triumph. Glasner expressed his admiration for the defender, saying, “Marc showed 100% commitment to the team and to Crystal Palace. I wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”

As Glasner’s departure and Guehi’s transfer unfold, speculation also surrounds Glasner’s potential move to Manchester United, who recently parted ways with manager Ruben Amorim. United is reportedly interested in Glasner’s services, given his success in the Premier League and his history of winning major trophies.

While Palace faces uncertainty with the manager’s departure and the loss of a key player, they will look to navigate the remainder of the season as best they can. With a new chapter on the horizon, all eyes will be on how the club manages this transition in the coming months.