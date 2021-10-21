‘Crying shame,’ Paul Ice says of Liverpool teammates who squandered a title chance.

Between 1997 and 1999, midfielder Paul Ince spent two seasons at Liverpool, although his time at Anfield was not as fruitful as he had hoped.

Ince played two seasons for Inter Milan after winning two Premier League titles with Manchester United in 1993 and 1994.

He returned to England in the hopes of winning another league title with Liverpool, but he admits it’s a ‘sad shame’ he wasn’t able to change the Anfield dressing room’s thinking at the time.

“It was just a case of attempting to change the thinking of the players when I opted to play for Liverpool,” Ince told Genting Casino.

“I’d previously worked at United, where the focus was on winning the Premier League and the sacrifices required to do so. And that was something I wanted to bring to Liverpool.

“Liverpool had the players to achieve it; they had a fantastic, fantastic team, with young Michael Owen coming through, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, myself, Jamie Redknapp, and Steve McManaman, so we had a fantastic team.

“For the two years I was there, we had a title within of us. But there were a few players who refused to make that commitment in order to win the championship, which was a heartbreaking pity.” In Ince’s first season on Merseyside, Arsenal were named champions, and Liverpool finished third in the table, 12 points behind second-placed Manchester United.

The following season was significantly less successful, with Liverpool finishing seventh in the standings, behind Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Leeds United.

That season, Ince’s former club won the Premier League, finishing barely a point ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

At the end of his second season, the England international moved to Middlesbrough, where he played three years.

Ince retired in 2007 after playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Macclesfield Town, and Swindon Town in the final years of his career.