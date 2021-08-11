Cross-Promotional Events That Have the Potential to Take MMA To New Heights.

The unlimited possibilities within the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) are part of what attracts followers to the sport.

Thousands of competitors from all over the world competing in the same sport with similar ambitions creates an exciting atmosphere.

As a result, there’s never a shortage of entertaining suggestions.

The concept of a full promotion-versus-promotion mega event is one of them.

While there are many possibilities, here are a few cross-promotion concepts that fans hope to see in the future.

ONE Championship vs. UFC

The King of the West and the King of the East are pitted against one other. These two organizations are titans of the fight industry not just because of their talented lineups, but also because they also have auxiliary branches to their respective enterprises.

The time has come to take on the UFC, with ONE Championship dominating the Asian market.

The sheer enormity of this event would, of course, be off the charts, given the UFC’s huge popularity in the Americas.

There are several ways to publicize the event. A comprehensive world champion-versus-world champion card might be put on by the promotions. In any case, a UFC vs. ONE Championship fight would be a game-changer in the MMA world.

Rizin Fighting Federation vs. Bellator

They’ve done it before, after all.

Darrion Caldwell, Bellator’s bantamweight mainstay, traveled to Japan in 2018 to face Kyoji Horiguchi in the co-main event of Rizin’s New Year’s Eve mega event.

Caldwell and Horiguchi fought hard for two rounds before Horiguchi won by submission 91 seconds into the third and final round.

A year later, Bellator and Rizin co-produced a show in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, featuring a top-billing bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

It’s always possible to organize a third cross-promotional event.

Absolute Championship Akhmat vs. Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) (ACB)

The most dominating MMA promotion in Poland takes on the most dominant MMA promotion in Russia. Is there anything else we can say?

KSW has long been a launching pad for European MMA stars, particularly those from Poland, like as reigning UFC 205-pound champion Jan Bachowicz, Roberto Soldi, and Mamed Khalidov.

Meanwhile, in Grozny, Russia, ACB has quickly established itself as the top feeder league for larger organizations such as the UFC, ONE, and Bellator.

With each event, the promotions’ seemingly limitless supply of local talent grows, with athletes predominantly from Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Putting KSW's players in a cage or ring with ACB's would be a good idea.