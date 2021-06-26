Croatia has been dealt a setback by Ivan Perisic after the forward tested positive for coronavirus.

The Croatian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday evening that Ivan Perisic had tested positive for Covid-19.

Perisic, an Inter Milan winger, scored in a 3-1 triumph over Scotland on Tuesday night, securing a spot in the last 16 as Group D runners-up behind England.

The 32-year-old will now spend ten days in self-isolation and will therefore be unavailable for Monday’s encounter in Copenhagen versus Spain.

All of the other players, staff, and delegation members tested negative, according to the Croatian Football Federation.

“During Saturday evening, the Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perisic has tested positive for new coronavirus,” according to a statement on the CFF’s website.

“Medical personnel isolated Ivan from the rest of the national team and immediately and properly informed appropriate epidemiological authorities about the issue, demonstrating that all required precautions to prevent the transmission of coronavirus had been taken.

“Perisic will spend ten days in self-isolation and will not play in any Croatian national team matches during that time.

“None of the other players, staff, or delegation members tested positive.

“The national team will fly from Pula to Copenhagen on a charter flight on Sunday, June 27th, for a UEFA EURO 2020 round-of-16 match against Spain on Monday.”