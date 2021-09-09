Cristiano Ronaldo’s return will be a ‘luxury problem’ for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to an ex-Manchester United player.

According to former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a “luxury problem” in terms of attacking options.

Ronaldo, who played alongside Berbatov at Old Trafford between 2008 and 2009, was recently welcomed back to Manchester United.

The Red Devils had a busy summer transfer window in 2021, bolstering their attack with the signings of Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, a long-term target. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Edinson Cavani were already part of the squad.

Solskjaer must devise a strategy to keep all of his goal scorers happy and juggle his attack in order to win as many games as possible this season.

“This is a problem; it’s a problem of luxury. How can you keep everyone satisfied here when you have Sancho, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, and Ronaldo? It is feasible, but it is also near impossible, since there will always be someone unhappy with his playing time, and this is the manager’s duty now: to handle all of these connections, playing time, and keep everyone happy,” Berbatov said in an interview with Goal.

Portugal recently relieved Ronaldo early so that he may be in Manchester as soon as possible and begin his preparations for his first appearance for the Old Trafford club. The 36-year-old icon met with Solskjaer earlier this week and participated in his first training session with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo is expected to play in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd in Manchester United’s Premier League match against Newcastle United on Saturday. Ronaldo was not signed to sit on the bench, according to Solskjaer, and Berbatov expects the ex-Real Madrid superstar to be a frequent starter, especially in the season’s biggest games.

“Players will need to rotate, but I expect Ronaldo to start big games because you need that unique someone who can bring that spark and win you the game when things aren’t going well. But, remember, Ronaldo is 36, and the Premier League is a fast-paced league with a lot of games, so he will undoubtedly be rotated across the team,” Berbatov continued.

Manchester United is in third place in the rankings after three games in the 2021-22 Premier League, with seven points.