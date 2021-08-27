Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League with Manchester City is a done deal, according to transfer rumors.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be on his way back to the English Premier League, but not with the team that everyone expects.

Ronaldo was said to be dissatisfied with the outcome of his move to Italy earlier this summer.

Juventus failed to advance past the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, and also failed to defend their Serie A title after winning it for nine years in a row.

As Juventus fought Udinese to a 1-1 draw in their Serie A opener, Ronaldo was curiously absent from Massimiliano Allegri’s starting lineup–apparently a collective choice by both sides.

Raphael Honigstein, Julien Laurens, and Kristof Terreur of BBC Radio 5 Live addressed what could be the cause for Ronaldo’s possible departure.

“Juventus is genuinely trying to get rid of Ronaldo, and there’s even discussion of him moving for free because they’re desperate to get him off the wage bill and because he’s not contributing enough in their eyes,” Honigstein added.

He then questioned known Italian journalist James Horncastle whether Juventus was better with or without Ronaldo, and the respected journalist answered emphatically, “without Ronaldo.”

According to rumours, Manchester City is in the running to bring Ronaldo back to the Premier League from Italy.

According to reports, the club is willing to sign Ronaldo on two conditions: Juventus’ £25 million ($34.3 million) transfer demands are dropped, and Ronaldo’s current weekly income of £500,000 ($686,205) is reduced.

Manchester City has moved their attention to pursuing Ronaldo following Harry Kane’s recommitment to stay at Tottenham.

Ronaldo’s agency is attempting to finalize the formalities of his transfer from Juventus to Manchester City, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Early in the transfer window, a fairytale ending of a return to Old Trafford with Manchester United was teased.

With the speculations of the move already hurting Manchester United fans’ hearts, what more will happen when the deal is made official?