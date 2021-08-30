Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return Has Manchester United’s World-Class Goalkeeper ‘Ecstatic’.

In the same transfer window that saw Lionel Messi depart Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to England after a spell in Italy.

The Portuguese international was said to have agreed to terms with Manchester City, only to reject them a few hours later and return to Manchester United.

Manchester United supporters were ecstatic to hear the news, as a transfer to a cross-town rival–especially with a player of his caliber–is virtually unheard of in the soccer world.

After a 1-0 away victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium yesterday, the team was able to gain three points this weekend and climb to third place in the English Premier League table.

David de Gea was the undisputed man of the match, making several outstanding saves and frustrating the Wolverhampton Wanderers offense on numerous scoring opportunities.

Following the game, De Gea was asked about Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, and he expressed his delight at having him back on the team.

“Having him back is like a dream; it will be amazing–it is already great; you can feel it in the air. Hopefully, he can provide something special to help the club improve,” De Gea added.

Signees from the summer transfer window Both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane made their first-team debuts during the match, however Sancho struggled and was replaced in the second half by Anthony Martial.

Manchester United escaped several early scares from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ offense, which was driven by de Gea’s Spanish national team colleague Adama Traore, but he produced key stops to keep his club’s clean sheet.

He stated, “It’s great to win, but now it’s time to play for titles.”

“Records are fine, but titles are essential. We didn’t play particularly well, but it’s a huge win for us.”

When they face Newcastle United at home on Saturday, September 11, Ronaldo is anticipated to make an appearance.