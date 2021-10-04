Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Liverpool might affect Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations.

Mohamed Salah deserves a pay hike and a new contract, according to Liverpool veteran John Barnes.

Salah’s future at Anfield has been a topic of discussion in recent months due to his unsettled contract status.

The Egyptian’s current contract expires in 2023, and he is one of Jurgen Klopp’s few key players who has yet to sign an extension.

Over the summer, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson all signed new contracts.

Salah’s future has been a source of speculation, with The Washington Newsday reporting last month that talks between the forward’s representatives and the club are still ongoing.

Salah’s recent form, according to Barnes, merits not only a new contract but also a wage boost, as long as the increase is reasonable.

“Any amounts that are currently being touted are merely numbers out of thin air – no one knows what is genuinely on the table, other from Liverpool and Salah’s team,” Barnes told BestofBets.com.

“His contract is up in 2023, so talks are in full swing, but with that comes great speculation about what a player is asking for, and these figures tend to spiral.

“There’s no reason to panic just yet, but Liverpool don’t want to be in a position where he could leave for nothing. They also don’t want the contract negotiations to detract from the season, so the sooner they can reach an agreement, the better.

“Salah is one of, if not the best player in the world, and he deserves a raise as a result. But whether he expects to earn more than twice as much as he does now is a different matter.

“And, to be honest, I’m not sure he’s anticipating that. However, because Salah is approaching 30, any decisions must be based on what he provides to the table right now, which is a lot, and what he can do to help Liverpool finish first. “The summary comes to an end.”