Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Discusses His Dream Football Situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, recently disclosed that one of her family members would like to wear the green and white of Sporting CP.

Aveiro expressed her desire for either her son, Ronaldo, or her grandson, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., to join her favorite soccer team in Portugal on the LDN de Leao podcast.

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo has to return here [to Sporting CP], he would be here for me,” Aveiro stated.

“He (Cristiano Ronaldo) enjoys watching Sporting play. “Son, before I go, I want to see you return to Sporting,” I’ve already told him.”

Ronaldo reportedly promised Aveiro that “he’d see,” and if that does not happen, she hopes that her grandson Ronaldo Jr. will join Sporting CP.

“It’s Cristianinho (Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.) if it isn’t [him]!” He is a better player than (Cristiano) Ronaldo at his age. Ronaldo didn’t have a coach at the time, but he is now his son’s teacher,” she explained.

Ronaldo left Sporting CP in 2002 to join Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United, who paid £12.24 million ($16.7 million) to the Portuguese club, making him the most expensive young player in English football history at the time.

Ronaldo Jr., his 11-year-old son, has yet to consider playing club soccer because if he does, he will be subjected to a great deal of media attention.

It’s unclear whether “little Cristiano” will follow in his father’s footsteps or forge his own path, potentially returning to Portugal and signing with Sporting CP.

Ronaldo Jr., according to Aveiro, envisions himself as a Sporting CP player, although he has yet to make a firm commitment.

The Manchester United attacker ensured that his children are financially stable, allowing them to pursue whatever career path they like when the time comes.

Ronaldo Jr. is currently a member of Manchester United’s junior program, with Wayne Rooney’s son, Kai.