Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heir Apparent Eyed For Old Trafford Move, According To Manchester United Rumors

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese national team teammate, from Atletico Madrid.

Felix is edging closer to leaving Atletico Madrid rather than signing a new contract, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, since he is having problems fitting in with club boss Diego Simeone, popularly known as “El Cholo.”

Felix joined Atletico Madrid three years ago for a hefty transfer price of €126 million ($146 million), the Spanish club’s most expensive signing to date and the fourth-highest sum ever spent in sport.

Felix, on the other hand, has struggled since joining Atletico Madrid.

According to the same article, Felix and Fernando Santos, the coach of Portugal’s national team, have been regularly buttheads, resulting in the 21-year-old not being called up when the team was suffering injuries.

Despite playing alongside world-class talent like Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, his style of play, which is reminiscent of a young Cristiano Ronaldo, has not translated effectively enough for Atletico Madrid to sustain their interest in him.

The versatile 5-foot-11 wonderkid from Portugal, known as the “Menino de Ouro,” made his professional debut for Benfica B, Benfica’s reserve squad, in 2016.

Felix’s promotion to the first squad for the 2018-19 season would be a fantastic opportunity for him, as he would assist Benfica win the Primeira Liga for the 37th time while also scoring 15 goals.

Felix was anticipated to be the main man at Atletico Madrid’s home stadium, the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium, but injuries have limited him to just 86 appearances since then.

It is currently thought that a change of scenery would be the best thing for his career.

Joining Manchester United could prove to be the ideal decision, as Ronaldo could be the mentor he requires to help him ground himself while also allowing him to reach his greatest potential.

The Red Devils currently have a plethora of forward and wing skill, but a player like Felix cannot be overlooked if he is acquired.

Manchester United is currently mired in a muck at Old Trafford following their Saturday loss to longtime rivals Manchester City.

Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly being considered to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United’s interim manager.

Manchester United has not made any transfers, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.