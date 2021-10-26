Cristiano Ronaldo’s Former Mentor Refuses To Replace Solskjaer As Club Manager, According To Man United Rumors

Despite the club’s poor record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United may have little choice but to continue with him.

According to reports, Manchester United’s dismal 0-5 loss to Liverpool confirmed the club’s decision to remove Solskjaer as manager.

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane are two of the most well-known club managers in the world, with the former being rumored to be interested in succeeding Solskjaer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Zidane is not interested in taking over the Red Devils.

According to the source, Zidane, who stepped down as manager of Real Madrid at the end of the previous season, does not want to coach Manchester United because he does not want to terminate his retirement any time soon.

According to the Manchester Evening News, prominent European clubs Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Newcastle United are all hoping for Zidane’s commitment.

According to the source, Manchester United has a very tiny chance of persuading Zidane to take a coaching role at the present, as the Frenchman’s opinion on the topic has not changed one bit since 2018.

Zidane was once considered to replace then-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, but he declined.

Instead, it was Solskjaer who took over as the Portuguese tactician’s successor.

According to a previous rumor, Ronaldo even “recommends” Zidane as Manchester United’s future coach.

The pair had a great time together at Real Madrid, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner even put it into words in 2019.

When asked about Zidane, Ronaldo remarked, “A player’s confidence comes not only from himself, but also from the players surrounding him and the coach.” “You have to feel like you’re a valuable member of the team, and Zidane made me feel unique.” “He was quite helpful to me,” he continued. “I always admired him, but working with him increased my admiration for him.” That’s due of his personality, the way he spoke, the way he led the team, and the way he treated me.” So far, Solskjaer has intimated that he is well aware of the rising pressure on him.

The coach, on the other hand, remains upbeat and accepts full responsibility for his team’s bad performance.

After the loss to Liverpool, Solskjaer commented, “It’s the darkest day I’ve had managing these players.” “We know we’ve hit rock bottom; we can’t get any worse.”