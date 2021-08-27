Cristiano Ronaldo Will ‘Do What Is Right For Himself,’ According to a Former Manchester United Teammate.

Being a Manchester United supporter these days is difficult.

After signing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, the club was seen as an early favorite for the English Premier League title, but Chelsea’s decision to bring back Romelu Lukaku challenged that.

Then there’s the news that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to the English Premier League, but this time with Manchester City.

Everyone would have expected him to return to the club that made him the celebrity he is now, as much as they would have welcomed his return to England with open arms.

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, couldn’t help but weigh in on the topic.

Despite the allegations, Rooney told TalkSPORT, “I think Cristiano has a really wonderful legacy at Manchester United and I know how proud he is as a player and a person.”

“I don’t see [him joining City], but sport is unpredictable. There have been a handful who have succeeded, but none of them have reached Cristiano’s level. Naturally, Peter Schmeichel and Andy Cole come to mind, but I just don’t think that’s an option for him.”

“Of course, he doesn’t have to do it financially. I believe it is more likely that he attends PSG.”

During their early careers in the 2000s, Rooney and Ronaldo shared three Premier League titles.

The Portuguese is dissatisfied with his current situation at Juventus and believes that a move away from Italy would be in his best interests.

Manchester City is the only team that can afford Ronaldo right now, following a transfer window that saw clubs dive deeper than ever into their pockets as the soccer world reels from the global pandemic.

Ronaldo is dissatisfied with his current circumstances, as much as Manchester United fans want him to return to Old Trafford.

Even Ronaldo would not give down the opportunity to join a perennial rival in order to leave Juventus.

At Old Trafford, the objective now is to win the league title and persuade Ronaldo to join the club the following summer.