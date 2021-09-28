Cristiano Ronaldo will be joined by another Manchester United striker in the near future.

Marcus Rashford has been working at Manchester United’s Carrington training facility for several weeks but has yet to participate in contact training with his teammates.

Rashford gave a crucial update on his return, saying that following his doctor’s appointment on “Friday,” he’ll learn whether he’ll be able to join Manchester United in “contact training.”

Rashford wished everyone a happy Monday on Twitter. “I have a consultation with the doctor on Friday. If everything goes well, I’ll be able to resume contact training.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed last month that Rashford is progressing well in his recovery, particularly in terms of mental health.

“He (Rashford) appeared extremely happy with the surgery,” Solskjaer said of Rashford ahead of Manchester United’s match against Southampton. “He works at the gym, and we see him every day, so he’ll be chomping at the bit when the time comes for him to return.”

“Of course, being out with an injury is difficult, but it also gives you time to ponder and rediscover yourself,” the coach added. “That is exactly what we hope will happen to Marcus.”

In his most recent update on Rashford, Solskjaer revealed that the forward’s return may be as soon as the Red Devils’ match against Leicester City on October 16, perhaps after the next international break.

Before the Carabao Cup encounter against West Ham United earlier this month, the manager told the club’s official website, “I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break.”

“Everything is going swimmingly. They’ve both put forth a lot of effort. Alex [Telles] is a little more ahead than Marcus.”

Rashford’s last season with Manchester United was hampered by a shoulder injury suffered early in the season.

Despite being in discomfort, the prolific striker continued to play to assist the club get through a difficult 2020-21 season.

Rashford’s predicament was exacerbated when he decided to participate in England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

Following the competition, the Englishman underwent surgery for his shoulder condition.

Rashford, who finished the previous season with 22 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Manchester United, is set to play alongside Ronaldo in the front row once he returns.